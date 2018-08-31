Nicki Minaj Is Seeing Two Guys, But Not Seriously: "I'm Just Chilling"

DeGeneres then revealed she heard a rumor Minaj is dating a "new boy," saying, "I have my people." Minaj replied, "I know! How do you know? Who's giving you this information, Ellen?" The "Chun-Li" rapper then said she's seeing not one, but two different men. "There is a new boy, but he and I have kind of fell back a little bit," Minaj said. "And then there's like a newer—"

"So, there's a newer new boy?" DeGeneres asked. "How new is this new boy?"

"Fairly new," Minaj replied.

"Like, as long as the hair's been on your head?" DeGeneres asked with a laugh.

"No. He's been around for a couple weeks now," Minaj said. "But I don't have a boy."

"Look, I'm just chilling. I've always been in a relationship my whole life. I was in a relationship since I was 15 years old. This is the first time that I'm single, and I'm happier. I'm more free—and it's OK. I used to feel like I had to have a man, I swear. My whole adult life I felt like I had to have a man," the rapper reiterated. "I want the women out here to know you absolutely don't."

"Amen, sister," DeGeneres said, joking, "I want women to know also: You don't need a man."

When Minaj's episode airs Tuesday, she will also perform a medley of songs from her new album, Queen, and "give deserving and unsuspecting fans the ultimate surprise of a lifetime!"