Disneyland Will Sell Alcohol for the First Time Ever in 2019

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Aug. 31, 2018 6:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Disneyland

Disney/Lucasfilm

Wanna hang with Han Solo in his favorite watering hole?

For the first time in its 63-year-old history, Disneyland will sell alcohol when Oga's Cantina opens in 2019 and serves "pilots, bounty hunters, smugglers, locals and galactic travelers alike." The establishment will open its doors at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Disneyland has been offering libations at its exclusive and private Club 33 and adjacent California Adventure park for years, but is otherwise alcohol-free.

"Oga's Cantina is the kind of establishment that attracts some of the most interesting and disreputable characters in the galaxy," Imagineer Scott Trowbridge revealed on the Disney Parks Blog. "And you never know when a stormtrooper or a familiar face will show up." Park patrons are invited to try drinks made using "'otherworldly' methods, served in unique vessels."

Photos

Stars at Disneyland & Disney World

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Disneyland

Joshua Sudock/Disney Parks

Run by an alien proprietor, Oga Garra, guests are invited to visit the cantina "to unwind, conduct shady business, and maybe even encounter a friend…or a foe," Trowbridge said. "With a history of being a smugglers' safe haven and a popular stopping point for those seeking to avoid the authorities, you can bet that the cantina has a story or two to tell." RX-24—the former StarSpeeder 3000 pilot droid from Star Tours in Tomorrowland—will be the cantina's DJ.

Why shake things up now? "Given our commitment to offering fans an immersive cantina experience," park spokeswoman Liz Jaeger told The Orange County Register, "we felt this was an opportunity to offer alcohol- and non-alcohol-based beverages in the context of the story."

Adult beverages can only be consumed inside the cantina, however.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Disney , Star Wars , Alcohol , Food , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Tyga

Tyga Puts Kylie Jenner on Blast

Roseanne, Roseanne Revival

The Conners Cast Back at Work: See the TV Family at Their First Post-Roseanne Table Read

NIcki Minaj, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Nicki Minaj Is Seeing Two Guys, But Not Seriously: "I'm Just Chilling"

Aretha Franklin

Watch Aretha Franklin's Star-Studded Funeral Live

LGBTQ Pop Stars

Inside Pop Music's Rising Rainbow Revolution

Jack Ryan, John Krasinski

Jack Ryan Goes After Dwight Schrute in The Office Mash-Up We Need

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross

Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross Are an Epic Coordinating Couple—See Their Best Style Moments!

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.