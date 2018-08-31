Ariana Grande Reminisces About Her First Kiss With Pete Davidson

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Aug. 31, 2018 4:48 AM

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Ariana Grande wasn't afraid to kiss and tell on Thursday's episode of Queen Radio and told host Nicki Minaj all about her first smooch with fiancé Pete Davidson.

The "God Is a Woman" singer described the initial kiss as "so sick" and "so dope." 

"It was so cute" she said during the Apple Music Beats 1 show. "He asked my permission to kiss me."

While Grande said it wasn't "too naughty of a kiss," she also described it as "really sweet" and "really sexy."

E! News confirmed the "No Tears Left to Cry" artist and Saturday Night Live star were dating in May—the same month Grande revealed she had called it quits with Mac Miller and Davidson confirmed he had ended his relationship with Cazzie David. While a source told E! News the relationship was just "casual," the two lovebirds quickly proved their romance was something more. In June, news broke that Davidson had proposed with a diamond sparkler worth about $93,000.

Pete Davidson's First Tattoo Was Inspired by Ariana Grande's Ex-Boyfriend

Still, Grande knew Davidson was the one years ago. During an interview on The Tonight Show, the four-time Grammy nominee dished on how she developed a crush on Davidson after serving as SNL's musical guest back in 2016.

"I jokingly said to my tour manager—I was like, 'I'm marrying him 100 percent," she said. "I was like, 'I'm literally marrying him.'" 

Apparently, the feelings were mutual.

"The day I met her, I was like, 'Hey, I'll marry you tomorrow,'" Davidson told GQ, adding he later sent her pictures of engagement rings.

Now, it looks like their relationship is stronger than ever.

"We have a lot of fun. He's like my best friend," she said on Queen Radio. "It's just really fun. It gets better every day." 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

