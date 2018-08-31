TV's Top leading Lady 2018: Vote in the Final Round

by TV Scoop Team | Fri., Aug. 31, 2018 9:00 AM
The final round is here!
After a lot of voting and a lot of tweeting and what must have been a ton of determination, the playing field has been narrowed down to Outlander's Caitriona Balfe and Wynonna Earp's Melanie Scrofano, who will battle it out for the title of E! News' first ever Top TV Leading Lady.
At this point, you know the drill. You can vote as many times as you want until voting ends on Saturday. Then, you get to relax! Have a drink! Take a nap, pet a puppy, and congratulate yourselves on a job well done until we announce the winner next week.
Voting will remain open until Saturday, September 1 at 6 p.m. ET or 3 p.m. PT.
Stay tuned for the announcement of the winner next week!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?