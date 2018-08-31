The Cool Girl's Back-to-School Shopping List

Roll call: All cool girls please report to class.

As any good student knows, back-to-school season is pretty much upon us. But before you start letting bells dictate your schedule, you'll want to make sure you're ready for the first day. By ready we mean a few things: You've selected your classes, visited the library to grab your textbooks and have fully scoped out your official lunch spot.

But, on a more fashionable note, do you have your Monday through Friday outfits all lined up? If you've procrastinated, you're probably in full-blown panic mode—but don't stress, because we've got you with this fully fleshed-out list of cool girl essentials. 

All we're saying is: If you plan on dominating the 2018-2019 school year in style, you're going to want to consult this 22-item long list immediately. 

Lilac Backpack

Lilac Backpack

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING LILAC BACKPACK, £22

Yellow Check Tennis Skirt

Yellow Check Tennis Skirt

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING YELLOW CHECK TENNIS SKIRT, £15

Striped T-Shirt Dress

Striped T-Shirt Dress

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING CAMEL STRIPED OVERSIZED BOYFRIEND T-SHIRT DRESS, £15

Logo Tote Bag

Logo Tote Bag

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING PINK TOTE BAG, £6

Neon Sharpener and Rubber

Neon Sharpener and Rubber

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING NEON SHARPENER AND RUBBER 3 PACK, £3

Checked Blazer

Checked Blazer

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS GREY CHECKED BLAZER, £25

Black Heart T-Shirt Dress

Black Heart T-Shirt Dress

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK HEART EMBROIDERED T-SHIRT DRESS, £15

Faux Suede Biker Jacket

Faux Suede Biker Jacket

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS TAN FAUX SUEDE BIKER JACKET, £30

Light Wash Jeans

Light Wash Jeans

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING PETITE LIGHT BLUE LIGHT WASH DISTRESSED BACK JEANS, £28

Blue and Green Pencils

Blue and Green Pencils

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING BLUE AND GREEN PENCIL WITH ERASER 12 PACK, £3

Trench Coat

Trench Coat

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PETITE STONE TRENCH COAT, £50

Black Trainers

Black Trainers

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING AZURA BLACK PUMPS, £10

Snake Print Puffer

Snake Print Puffer

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING PETITE GREY SNAKE PRINT PUFFER COAT, £55

Triple Banded T-Shirt Dress

Triple Banded T-Shirt Dress

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK TRIPLE BANDED T-SHIRT DRESS, £12

Aviator Jacker

Aviator Jacker

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING PETITE BLACK PU AVIATOR, £75

Black Beaine

Black Beaine

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK BEANIE HAT, £5

Pink Pencil Case

Pink Pencil Case

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING PINK PENCIL CASE, £4

Khaki Shacket

Khaki Shacket

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING KHAKI UTILITY COLLAR SHACKET, £30

Red PU Trousers

Red PU Trousers

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING SHAPE RED PU PANEL TROUSERS, £25

Neon Notebook

Neon Notebook

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING ORANGE NEON A6 NOTEBOOK, £5

Ribbed Bodysuit

Ribbed Bodysuit

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING CREAM RIB BUTTON FRONT THONG BODYSUIT, £15

Pinstripe Trousers

Pinstripe Trousers

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING DIYA BLACK PIN STRIPE CASUAL TROUSERS, £20

If you're still in shopping mode and want to line up more fall looks, shop PrettyLittleThing's student style section here

And one more thing: PrettyLittleThing has teamed up with various universities around the U.K. to offer you the student sample shop of your dreams. To keep up to date with the PrettyLittleThing Sample Sale University Tour click here.

