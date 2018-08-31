The Cool Girl's Back-to-School Shopping List

PrettyLittleThing
Roll call: All cool girls please report to class.
As any good student knows, back-to-school season is pretty much upon us. But before you start letting bells dictate your schedule, you'll want to make sure you're ready for the first day. By ready we mean a few things: You've selected your classes, visited the library to grab your textbooks and have fully scoped out your official lunch spot.
But, on a more fashionable note, do you have your Monday through Friday outfits all lined up? If you've procrastinated, you're probably in full-blown panic mode—but don't stress, because we've got you with this fully fleshed-out list of cool girl essentials.
All we're saying is: If you plan on dominating the 2018-2019 school year in style, you're going to want to consult this 22-item long list immediately.
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING LILAC BACKPACK, £22
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING YELLOW CHECK TENNIS SKIRT, £15
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING CAMEL STRIPED OVERSIZED BOYFRIEND T-SHIRT DRESS, £15
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PINK TOTE BAG, £6
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING NEON SHARPENER AND RUBBER 3 PACK, £3
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS GREY CHECKED BLAZER, £25
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK HEART EMBROIDERED T-SHIRT DRESS, £15
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS TAN FAUX SUEDE BIKER JACKET, £30
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PETITE LIGHT BLUE LIGHT WASH DISTRESSED BACK JEANS, £28
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BLUE AND GREEN PENCIL WITH ERASER 12 PACK, £3
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PETITE STONE TRENCH COAT, £50
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING AZURA BLACK PUMPS, £10
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PETITE GREY SNAKE PRINT PUFFER COAT, £55
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK TRIPLE BANDED T-SHIRT DRESS, £12
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PETITE BLACK PU AVIATOR, £75
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK BEANIE HAT, £5
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PINK PENCIL CASE, £4
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING KHAKI UTILITY COLLAR SHACKET, £30
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING SHAPE RED PU PANEL TROUSERS, £25
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING ORANGE NEON A6 NOTEBOOK, £5
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING CREAM RIB BUTTON FRONT THONG BODYSUIT, £15
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING DIYA BLACK PIN STRIPE CASUAL TROUSERS, £20
If you're still in shopping mode and want to line up more fall looks, shop PrettyLittleThing's student style section here!
And one more thing: PrettyLittleThing has teamed up with various universities around the U.K. to offer you the student sample shop of your dreams. To keep up to date with the PrettyLittleThing Sample Sale University Tour click here.
