Here's Proof Noah Centineo and Lana Condor Are Hollywood's Cutest Co-Stars

Our sincerest apologies to all the co-stars we've shipped before. You've been replaced by Noah Centineo and Lana Condor.
The rising stars captivate audiences in Netflix rom-com To All the Boys I've Loved Before, which is basically the only thing on anybody's minds these days. After all, everyone could use a little more Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean Covey in their lives.
But despite their charming chemistry and undeniable admiration for each other, we hate to break some hopeful hearts by reporting that Noah and Lana are just friends. The 21-year-old actress is happily in love with fellow actor Anthony De La Torr, while it seems as if Centineo, 22, is just enjoying the perks that come with being dubbed Hollywood's breakout hunk.
When asked if he'd ever consider dating a fan, Noah told E!'s Daily Pop, "I don't close any doors totally, but probably not, because then it's like more of a infatuation with a position more than the person. It can overshadow that, which is difficult, I would think."
Sure, Noah's next girlfriend may not be the president of his fan club, but that doesn't mean we can't swoon over the many adorable moments between him and Lana!
Keep scrolling—you won't regret it.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix
It's All Happening!
The To All the Boys I've Loved Before co-stars share a "pinch me!" moment at the film's red carpet premiere in Los Angeles.
Netflix
Say Cheese
And so it begins! Peter Kavinsky (Centineo) snaps the selfie heard around the halls of his and Lara Jean's (Condor) high school.
Instagram
Undeniable Chemistry
Noah and Lana lock eyes as cameras rolled on set of the wildly popular Netflix rom-com.
Netflix
Carpool Buddies
Lara Jean can't keep here eyes off Peter—and we don't blame her one bit.
Instagram
Snuggle Sesh
Taken on set of To All the Boys I've Loved Before, this cozy photo opp eventually ended up in the movie on their character's phone backgrounds.
Netflix
You & Me
All together now: Peter and Lara Jean, forever!
Instagram
Shenanigans
"The nugget, I mean who couldn't love that face amirighttt?!" Lana captioned this adorable moment between the pair.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Dynamic Duo
What would it take to get Noah and Lana back onscreen together? Only time will tell!
To All the Boys I've Loved Before is streaming now.
