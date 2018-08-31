Manifest Stars Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh Play "What Happened to the Plane?"

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Aug. 31, 2018 3:00 AM

Come this fall, you'll be asking one question about NBC's Manifest: What happened to the plane?! 

We decided to put the stars of the series to the test by asking them that exact question, but about some other planes from pop culture. What happened to the plane in the pilot of Fringe? What happened to the plane in the movie Castaway? What happened to the plane in the movie Flight

Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh asked each other those exact questions when they visited us at San Diego Comic-Con, and they definitely knew some of the answers. One of them definitely knew more answers than the other, and no one may ever know exactly what happened to the plane on Lost

Photos

2018 New TV Shows, Ranked From Worst to Best (Based on Trailers)

On Manifest, for the record, the plane carrying Dallas and Roxburgh's characters disappears, then reappears five years later. The catch (or the other catch) is that the passengers on the plane noticed nothing, and for them, only a few hours had passed when they landed after five years. 

You can watch that play out in the first 10 minutes of the pilot, which NBC has already released. What actually happened to that plane and how exactly it found itself five years in the future is yet to be discovered, but hopefully we'll get some answers when we tune into the series! 

Manifest premieres Monday, September 24 at 10 p.m. on NBC. 

E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.

