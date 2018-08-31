Manifest Stars Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh Play "What Happened to the Plane?"

Come this fall, you'll be asking one question about NBC's Manifest: What happened to the plane?!

We decided to put the stars of the series to the test by asking them that exact question, but about some other planes from pop culture. What happened to the plane in the pilot of Fringe? What happened to the plane in the movie Castaway? What happened to the plane in the movie Flight?

Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh asked each other those exact questions when they visited us at San Diego Comic-Con, and they definitely knew some of the answers. One of them definitely knew more answers than the other, and no one may ever know exactly what happened to the plane on Lost.