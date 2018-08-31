How Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Emerged From Their Heartbreaking Divorce Unscathed and Still the Best of Friends

"We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

Those carefully chosen words—or the other similar sentiments that tend to make up the celebrity breakup statement—have been used before and will be used again. But each time they come across as just a wee bit hollow. Perhaps because for most of us, when we end any sort of romantic entanglement we're not feeling quite so charitable or entirely all that ready to praise the person that's left us feeling gutted. Nor are we super eager to commit to spending more time with an ex and having the reminder of what we once had staring us in the face.

But in a post-conscious uncoupling world when delivered by Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, the living embodiment of #goals thanks to their sweet selfies and general likability? In reference to their decade-long romance? Well, the more hopeful among us wanted to believe they truly had a shot at remaining real friends.