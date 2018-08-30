Gabrielle Union Goes All Out for Her and Dwyane Wade's Anniversary

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have a love made for the movie screens. No, literally.

For their four year anniversary, Union shared a movie trailer showcasing the fairytale wedding day they experienced. In the beginning, Kevin Hart delivers a funny and sincere speech, before the record scratches and the trailer dives into the wedding festivities. Then in a series of clips, the basketball player and his bride are seen surrounded by their family and friends as they get ready, dance and celebrate their marriage.

Gabrielle posted the video to her Instagram, with the caption: "Waking up every morning next to my best friend is a blessing I could've never imagined. 4 years later... You're still the one I wanna laugh with and snuggle and love on and ride with."

"Happy Anniversary baby," she concluded in her sweet message.