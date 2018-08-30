Gabrielle Union Goes All Out for Her and Dwyane Wade's Anniversary

Thu., Aug. 30, 2018

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have a love made for the movie screens. No, literally.

For their four year anniversary, Union shared a movie trailer showcasing the fairytale wedding day they experienced. In the beginning, Kevin Hart delivers a funny and sincere speech, before the record scratches and the trailer dives into the wedding festivities. Then in a series of clips, the basketball player and his bride are seen surrounded by their family and friends as they get ready, dance and celebrate their marriage.

Gabrielle posted the video to her Instagram, with the caption: "Waking up every morning next to my best friend is a blessing I could've never imagined. 4 years later... You're still the one I wanna laugh with and snuggle and love on and ride with."

"Happy Anniversary baby," she concluded in her sweet message.

Photos

Gabrielle Union's Best Looks

Gabrielle Union, Instagram, Anniversary

Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Aside from sharing their romantic love story, the actor and athlete are celebrating their relationship by taking time out of their busy schedules to enjoy some quality alone time together. The lovebirds are currently in Laguna Niguel, where Wade surprised his wife with flowers, champagne and balloons.

The couple deserves all the happiness on the momentous occasion considering all it took for them to get here. Since they started dating in 2009, they have weathered many storms together, from his ex-wife suing them, to suffering several miscarriages and even a brief split. Yet, they came out on the other end happier than ever.

Union once told E! News, "It's almost kind of embarrassing to talk about. We really enjoy each other."

Nowadays, the two are happily raising his boys Zaire and Zion in their Atlanta residence.

