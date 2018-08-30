Joe Alwyn and Emma Stone Turn Heads at 2018 Venice Film Festival—But Where's Taylor Swift?

Swift didn't appear to be in attendance at the Venice screening on Thursday as she's currently in the middle of her Reputation Stadium Tour in the United States. The Grammy winner is set to take the stage on Friday at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Last week, the couple of almost two years stepped out for a dinner date together in London. "She held hands with Joe as they walked in," a source told E! News. "They were seated in a private section of the restaurant where they talked intimately and closely over their meal."

"Taylor was all smiles and looked lovingly across the table at Joe," the insider shared. "They seemed excited to be together and like they had lots to catch up on. They shared their main course and took their time talking and enjoying the evening."