Abby Lee Miller May Never Walk Again, But Vows to Beat ''Bleak Prognosis''

Abby Lee Miller has been told by doctors "there is a chance she may never walk again."

The dance instructor was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a cancer of the lymph nodes in April and continues to fight to this day. A source told E! News, "Her prognosis is bleak, but she is vowing to beat this and not only walk, but dance again."

"She has been open about her diagnosis with her close friends who are in awe of Abby Lee's fighting spirit," the insider shared. "Her inner circle is rallying around her with support and regular visits to the Dance Moms star."

Since her release from prison in March, the star has publicly battled with the illness and plans to make her return to TV. According to the source, "This entire situation is being documented on camera and will be a focal point on Abby Lee's upcoming televised cancer special."