What Louis C.K. and Matt Lauer's Attempted Comebacks Say About Them—and Us

"I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen."

That's how Louis C.K.. closed out his admission of guilt after five women accused the iconic comedian of sexual misconduct via New York Times exposé. The accusations, which had floated through small circles in hushed whispers for years, were startling; C.K.'s willingness to confirm them and appear contrite even more so. It's not every day that guilty men, you know, admit their guilt.

And step back he did.

His lucrative and fruitful creative relationship with FX came to a swift end. His film I Love You Daddy, with its instances of scripted behavior bafflingly similar to his own untoward and odious actions, was shelved indefinitely. Plans for a Netflix stand-up special were scrapped. For all intents and purposes, a powerful man's career was canceled and, as that career was the vehicle through which C.K. could go about his admittedly predatory ways, ensconced and protected as he was by his status, a justice was served.

C.K.'s misdeeds were made public to the world on November 9, 2017. His lengthy statement copping to the allegations levied against him came a day later. Then, silence.

This week, the disgraced comedian made his return to the stage. For C.K., "a long time" appears to be defined as merely nine months.