The Complicated Truth About the Royal Family's Reaction to Princess Diana's Death

Buckingham Palace is 325 years old and has its share of ghosts. But the even older Kensington Palace remains imbued with the still palpable spirit of one of the most famous figures of the 20th century—and that essence will linger so long as the sons of the late Princess of Wales continue to make their mother's former home their own. Or for so long as there are people around to remember her, to contribute pieces to the not altogether solves puzzle that is her story.

It's been 21 years since Princess Dianawas killed in a car crash at only 36 years old, leaving behind a complex legacy that represents different things to different members of a family that had no choice but to carry on and put up a strong front in her wake.

To many, any reservation of feeling was seen as disrespectful, an affront to Diana, who in life was dubbed "the People's Princess" because of the effortless way she connected with a country that often found the royals lacking in substance and relatability, even as she struggled to find solid footing in the family she had married into and then, in their eyes, crossed in myriad ways.