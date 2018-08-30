Emmy Rossum Leaving Shameless: "I Know You Will Continue on Without Me"

Emmy Rossum is saying goodbye to Shameless. Rossum, who has played Fiona Gallagher on the Showtime comedy since it began, announced her exit in a lengthy Facebook post.

"This business is always an adventure, full of travel and opportunities to tell stories. Usually as an actor, every few months, you travel to a new place, start a new project, build a new character, learn new rhythms, new inside jokes with your crew, make new friends," Rossum wrote.

Until she joined Shameless, she said she didn't know she craved the community the show gave her. "There are these real connections, real friendships that bring us back season after season after season," she said.