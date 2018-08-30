Nick Lachey Jokes Son's First Day of Kindergarten Is Their "Last Day for Public Kisses"

So embarrassing, dad!

On Wednesday, Nick Lacheyposted on Instagram a photo of him giving his son Camden, his and wife Vanessa Lachey's eldest child, a kiss on the lips as they sit on a bench on a sidewalk. Camden, who is wearing a backpack, is about to enter kindergarten. In another pic, smiles and seems embarrassed by his dad's display of affection.

"My high & low for today: my son's first day of Kindergarten, definitely a HIGH!" Nick wrote. "Apparently also my last day for public kisses. Swipe ➡️ #proudpapa

Nick and Vanessa are also parents to daughter Brooklyn, 3, and son Phoenix, 1.