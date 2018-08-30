Lady Gaga Admits She Sometimes Feels "Insecure," "Lonely" and "Ugly"

"I like to preach," Lady Gaga says, "but I don't always practice what I preach."

In a Los Angeles Times profile, published today, Gaga speaks candidly about how hard she had to fight to star opposite Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born. She had acted before, winning a Golden Globe for her role in FX's American Horror Story: Hotel, but Warner Bros. wanted her to do a screen test. Cooper, who also directed and produced the project, had his heart set on Gaga, so he set it up; she understood, since people "don't really know what I look like." But when they filmed it in 2016, she a full face of makeup on—so he asked her to take "take it off."

Cooper, she recalled, wanted her to be "completely open" and have "no artifice."

"It put me right in the place I needed to be, because when my character talks about how ugly she feels—that was real," says Gaga, who plays an aspiring singer named Ally. "I'm so insecure."

Gaga doesn't feel insecure all the time, of course—and that's due, in large part, to the support of her Little Monsters. "To be honest, I think what makes me feel beautiful is when I see happiness in my fans. When I see or hear from them that the music that I've made has changed their life in some way, that's what makes me feel beautiful. Because this is just the outside, you know? And at the end of the day, I could be in a million movies and put out a million songs and everyone could say, 'She was so beautiful,' but that's not really what I want," she says. "I want them to say, 'I saw that movie and I cried my eyes out and I learned something about myself.'"