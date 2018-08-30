Aw! Watch Enrique Iglesias Make His Twins Burst Into Giggles

Get ready for cuteness overload!

Enrique Iglesias took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an adorable video of him making his twins, Lucy and Nicholas, burst into giggles.

The charming clip showed the Grammy winner running back and forth while making the sound of a turkey gobble—an act that left his 8-month-old babies in stitches. But the minute the "Hero" singer stopped, so did their laughter. Not wanting to disappoint his children, Iglesias continued his routine.

"Tough audience to entertain," he wrote beside the video, adding laughing and turkey emojis.

Even his wife, Anna Kournikova, enjoyed the video and gave it her sign of approval with a like.

Kournikova and Iglesias welcomed their little bundles of joy back in December 2017. Since then, the proud parents have given fans just a few sneak peeks into their family's private life, such as by posting footage of the twins getting ready for the World Cup and their dad giving some kisses.