The Real Housewives of New York City's Boat Trip From Hell: What You Didn't See on TV

Just when you thought you heard everything there was to hear about The Real Housewives of New York City's boat trip from hell…surprise! It's a season 10 reunion topic.

In a preview for part three of The Real Housewives of New York City season 10 reunion, host Andy Cohen brings up the infamous trip, specifically how cameras couldn't capture the enormity of situation. Thankfully, Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortmier and Carole Radziwill are here to fill in the blanks about what you didn't see.

"That was a smidgen," Ramona says about what was shown. "They couldn't film how bad it was. You have no idea."