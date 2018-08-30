Best Labor Day Sales of 2018

2(X)IST

Get 25% off site-wide from Aug.27-Sept. 6.

Alternative Apparel

From Aug. 31-Sept. 3 get 30% off sitewide (excluding last chance) with the code LABOR30.

ASOS

Get 20% off everything on Labor Day.

Athleta

From Aug. 26-27 get free 2-3 day shipping on $75 and Get it by Labor Day! Use the code FREESHIP. Restrictions apply.

Ban.do

This weekend get 25% off planners and an extra 15% off sale items.

BCBGMAXAZRIA

From Aug. 28-Sept. 3 take an extra 40% off sale, including clearance items.

BCBGeneration

From Aug. 24–Sept. 3 shop the Labor Day sales event and get an extra 50% off sale, including clearance items.

Catherines

From Aug. 30-Sept. 3 take 40% off store wide (exclusions apply, see Catherines or Catherines.com for details). Doorbusters: Aug. 31 (starting at 5 PM local time) thru Sept. 1 gets seven cotton panties for $35.

Charles & Colvard

Get 15% off sitewide from Aug. 29-Sept. 3.

Coalition LA & Motion by Coalition

Coalition LA (outerwear & apparel) & Motion by Coalition activewear will offer 25% off side-wide from 8/31 through 9/3/18 at 11:59pm. Just use the code LABORDAY25.

Commando

From Aug. 30th-Sept. 3 shop the end-of-season Sale and enjoy an additional 50% off all Commando sale items.

DC Shoes

From Aug. 27-Sept. 3 get an extra 30% off on-sale styles.

Dress Up

From Aug. 3-Sept. 3, get 25% off all products (online & in-store). No code needed!

Dormify

From Aug. 31-Sept. 3 get 20% off your order with the code SEEYASUMMER.

Endless Summer

From Aug. 30- Sept. 4, get up to 70% off sale items only (excludes new arrivals).

FAE

Get up to 70% off Sept. 3-5.

Frankies Bikinis

From Aug. 31-Sept. 27 take up to 70% off select styles.

Forever21

Get an extra 50% off sale items in-store & online from Aug. 28-Sept. 4.

Glamrocks

From Sept. 1-3 get 20% off website (some exclusions ) with the code Glam20.

Hat Attack

On Sept. 3 and 4, get 15% off summer styles, excluding Panama styles. No code needed!

Haute Rogue

Haute Rogue will offer 40% off side-wide with free shipping & returns from Aug. 24-Sept. 7. Just use the code summer.

Hemsmith

Through Sept. 3 get 15% off your entire order when you use the code LABORYAY.

Henri Bendel

From Aug. 30-Sept. 3 get an additional 10% off all sale styles. No code needed!

HUSH

Get up to 50% off select beauty products including Dr. Jart, Covergirl, Ardell, Innisfree, Milani, NYX, Physicians Formula, Rimmel London, Almay, Aveeno, CosRX, L'Oreal, Maybelline, Neutrogena, Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics, Revlon, TonyMoly, Wet n' Wild, Huxley, and more.

James Perse

Aug. 22-26 get free shipping on all orders with the code WEEKEND18.