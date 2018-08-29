6 Times Lady Gaga Wore a Crazy-Amazing Outfit During Summer '18

Getty Images
by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Aug. 29, 2018 4:33 PM
We have a major crush on Lady Gaga's summer 2018 fashion.
In honor of #WCW, we're looking back at Mother Monster's epic looks over the course of the season. Let's be clear, the "Joanne" singer has been consistent with conversation-starting fashion since wearing her infamous meat dress to the VMAs in 2010. However, in recent months, her wardrobe has been varied—some outfits are off the wall and others are completely wearable. It's impossible to guess what she's going to wear next.
This is why scrolling through this star's street style is exciting. One moment, you can be thinking about how to recreate her look. The next moment: You're planning your Halloween costume.
The American Horror Story actress is creative, chic and typically dripping in designer labels—what more could you want from celebrity street style?!
Check out her best looks since June below!
The singer should win an award of her latest look. Stepping out of her car in Paris, she appeared in a ultra-shiny trench coat from the Jebran Fall/Winter 2017 collection, a green top with the same fabric as the coat, bike shorts, Pleaser Shoes boots with extreme platforms and blue-tinted sunglasses from Karen Walker. Overall, this look is insanely good.
In Paris with her fiancé, the star had love on the brain, wearing a super sweet and classic look. She wore a CO red dress, Lorraine Schwartz earrings, Kuboraum cat-eye sunglasses, and a black leather Balenciaga handbag. Then, she finished her vintage style with a matching red lip and silky up-do.
Lady Gaga wore everyone's favorite combo: a white T-shirt, jeans and sneakers. However, she made the look her own with a high and long ponytail, gold hoops and a purse that will make you look twice.
You do not want to mess with Mother Monster. The star appeared wearing all-black and leather ensemble with her signature platform boots.
Out and about with her fiancé Christian Carino, the singer kept it fun and sexy with a leopard mini dress, leather jacket and a bag with a new shape.
The "Joanne" singer pairs a graphic T-shirt with shorts and a jacket with an out-of-box silhouette, leaving Milk Studios in NYC.
Tiny glasses, black tank top, suspenders and her favorite accessories—recreating this star's look will make you dangerously chic.
