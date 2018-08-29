Aretha Franklin Had an Outfit Change on Her Final Day of Viewing in Detroit

by Lena Grossman | Wed., Aug. 29, 2018 4:23 PM

Aretha Franklin was dressed in an outfit fit for a queen. Actually, make that two outfits.

The Queen of Soul died Aug. 16 at the age of 76 and is currently being honored at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit for a two-day public viewing. She'll be buried on Friday, Aug. 31.

Yesterday on the first day of viewing, Franklin was dressed in a completely red outfit, including scarlet stilettos and nails. Today, the "Respect" singer wore a light blue dress and matching shoes, according to Associated Press One visitor called Franklin a "diva to the end."

Franklin's niece, Sabrina Owens, told AP that the Queen of Soul was presented in "something she would have selected for herself" if she were to perform on stage.

Fans from all over the country arrived in Detroit in order to pay their respects to the iconic and legendary singer. When she died, fellow musicians and artists paid homage to Franklin, referring to her as "the Queen" and "Greatest singer of all time."

Photos

Aretha Franklin: A Life in Pictures

Today marks the last day the public can visit her at the museum before Franklin's private memorial service later this week. Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill and more have all been named as performers at her memorial. Franklin's family added Grande to the lineup because they were moved by her performance of "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. According to AP, Franklin and the Sweetener singer met back in 2014 when they both performed at the White House for President Barack Obama.

Speakers at Franklin's funeral reportedly include President Bill Clinton and Smokey Robinson.

Before Franklin died, a tribute concert for the singer was already in the works. As reported by Showbiz411, "Clive Davis Presents: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin" will occur on Nov. 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

