Kanye West Apologizes for Controversial Slavery Comment

More than three months since his controversial comment on slavery, Kanye West has issued an apology.

In early May, the Grammy-winning rapper sent the Internet ablaze after an interview with TMZ, in which he said, "When you hear about slavery for 400 years—for 400 years? That sounds like a choice."

The comment immediately sparked headlines everywhere and incited backlash with colleagues and fans publicly voicing their criticism of the star's outlook. In a lengthy interview with WGCI 107.5 on Wednesday, West took a moment to address the public in regard to that comment.

"I don't know if I properly apologized for how that slave comment made people feel, so I want to take this moment right now to say that I'm sorry for hurting, I'm sorry for the 1-2 effect of the MAGA hat into the slave comment and I'm sorry for people who felt let down by that moment," he said into the microphone.

"And also I appreciate you guys giving me the opportunity to talk to you about the way I was thinking and what I was going through and what led me to that and I just appreciate you guys holding on to me as a family."