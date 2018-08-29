Chelsea Houska Gives Birth to Daughter Layne: See Her Sweetest Family Photos

Chelsea Houska is having an extra special 27th birthday.

The Teen Mom 2 star gave birth to her third child earlier today, a baby girl named Layne. The baby's arrival was announced by Chelsea's husband, Cole DeBoer, on Instagram. "Happy birthday to my sweet perfect wife Chelsea DeBoer @chelseahouska who just gave our family this beautiful blessing!" Cole wrote alongside a photo of Layne. "Sharing the same amazing day I am so in love with our family! Our newest edition Baby Layne!!"

This new photo is just the latest in the number of adorable family photos that Chelsea and Cole have shared over the years.