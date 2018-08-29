Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Charles Manson Actor Eerily Resembles Real-Life Serial Killer

by Lena Grossman | Wed., Aug. 29, 2018 1:55 PM

Damon Herriman, Charles Manson

AP/REX/Shutterstock; Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Once upon a time, Quentin Tarantino cast Damon Herriman to play the infamous serial killer Charles Manson in his new movie.

The role is eerily spot-on in the looks department, especially 1960s Manson with his scraggly long, dark hair. Both Herriman and the cult leader have very prominent chins and facial bone structure. 

The new Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood takes place in 1969 Los Angeles at the height of Manson's proclaimed Helter Skelter scare. Sharon Tate—who was eight and a half months pregnant at the time—was murdered in Beverly Hills on Aug. 9, 1969. The 26-year-old actress was married to famous Hollywood director Roman Polanski. Margot Robbie will play Tate and even showed her striking resemblance to the late actress in an Instagram photo.

The strong majority of Herriman's roles were on television shows both in the U.S. and Australia, his home country. He played a role in Johnny Depp and Armie Hammer's The Lone Ranger and had a recurring run on Justified as Dewey Crowe.

Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood boasts quite the star-studded cast. Leonardo DiCaprio plays Rick Dalton, an actor seeking to make a place for himself in show business. Cliff Booth, played by Brad Pitt, is Dalton's stunt double and joins along for the ride. Other non-fiction characters play a role in the film as well. Homeland's Damian Lewis is cast as Steve McQueen, the cool and iconic actor who was invited to Tate's home the night she was murdered but ended up not attending. Dakota Fanning plays Squeaky Fromme who joined Manson's "family" and even once tried to assassinate President Gerald Ford.

But wait, there's more. In typical Tarantino film fashion, the rest of the cast is replete with big names. Expect Al Pacino, James Marsden, Maya Hawke (daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke), Lena Dunham, Emile Hirsch and Burt Reynolds to make an appearance on screen.

