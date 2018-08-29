Look Back at Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx's Top Secret Relationship

It's been almost five years since Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes first sparked romance rumors.

Fans will recall the Django Unchained actor and Dawson's Creek star were spotted dancing the night away at the Apollo in the Hamptons benefit event back in 2013—about a year after the actress finalized her divorce from Tom Cruise. While Foxx spent years denying the two were anything but friends, fans could sense there was something more.

Then, in 2016, their relationship status seemed confirmed when Claudia Jordan told the Allegedly podcast Foxx was "very happy" with Holmes. However, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star later retracted her statement and said she "misspoke." As a result, Holmes and Foxx's relationship status remained a mystery.

After years of speculation, the duo finally decided to make a public move. In 2017, the two were photographed holding hands during a walk on the beach. Holmes also attended Foxx's 50th birthday party at the end of that year.

"They are really happy," an insider told E! News in 2017. "It's easy and they are for sure very much in love."

Since then, the pair has given fans little glimpses into their private life. Earlier this year, they cozied up at a pre-Grammys gala. They also enjoyed several dinner dates in New York this summer. Still, neither star has formally confirmed the relationship.

To look back at the duo's top-secret relationship, check out the gallery.