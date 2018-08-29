Prince Jackson Explains Why You Won't See His Michael Jackson Birthday Tribute

Sometimes, the best tributes are done in private.

As music fans honor Michael Jackson on what would have been his 60th birthday today, one family member is speaking out and explaining his thought process when it comes to public tributes.

Earlier today, one Instagram follower questioned why Prince Jackson had yet to share anything on the big day.

"It's your dad's birthday," the user wrote. "Expecting a post from you for him."

Ultimately, Prince decided to share the message and his own note with his 500,000 followers.

"If you expect anything from me you will get nothing. I see a plethora of ignorant messages like this on a daily basis. This is my account that is public to everyone and I will use it as I see fit," he wrote. "If you'd like to see birthday posts for my dad look at what I'm tagged in."