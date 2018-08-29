Tyler Henry Reveals Hollywood Medium Season 4 Will Be ''More Emotional Than Some Previous Ones''

E!
by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Aug. 29, 2018 1:21 PM
E!
E! viewers haven't seen the last of Tyler Henry.
Today the network announced that the 22-year-old clairvoyant's docu-series Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry will officially have a fourth season and we couldn't be more excited.
This means fans will likely get to witness more of Henry's jaw-dropping readings with his Hollywood clientele. And, per the young medium's statement on Twitter, season four is already off to an intense start.
"I'm so excited. We're filming readings every day and it's just been an incredible season so far," Tyler shared in a video on the social media site. "There's whole new readings obviously, incredible validations and I feel like this season is more emotional than some previous ones."
This update is particularly interesting to hear as Tyler conducted many moving readings over the course of season three. Notable moments from this past season included a powerful revelation about Very Cavallari star Kristin Cavallari's late brother, Teresa Giudice's tearful reaction to Tyler connecting to her deceased mother, LaToya Jackson's closure after hearing a message from icon Michael Jackson, etc.
Powerful stuff, right?
"I feel like you guys will really benefit from it and I can't wait for you to see," the E! personality added.
We know that we're certainly eager to see what messages Tyler receives from the beyond in the upcoming fourth season. So…be sure to stay tuned!
Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Tuesday at 9 p.m. on E!
