The Truth About Why Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Simply Can't Stop Talking About Each Other

Sometimes Pete Davidson can't believe his luck.

And not in a faux humble I'm so in love I feel it's appropriate I should talk about how fortunate I am whenever asked sort of way. There's a part of him that truly doesn't believe he's the guy who gets to call himself Ariana Grande's fiancé.

Not that he really stews over the point, it just gives him the drive to really savor every minute of every day that he spends with the international pop sensation. "I'm still convinced she's blind or hit her head or something," he recently admitted in his cover story for Variety's Power of Young Hollywood issue. "Something is going to happen, and she's going to be like, 'What the f--k is this thing doing around?' For right now, it's rocking."

The thing is, sometimes his bride-to-be is in disbelief as well. In her 25 years of life, she's never been treated this well by a man, leading her to know deep down that this is the courtship she was waiting for. "It's so crazy. It's been a wild ride," she shared at the L.A. edition of her Sweetener Sessions Aug. 25. "I don't know what the f--k I did to get so lucky."