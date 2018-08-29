Halle Berry Hilariously Reacts to Teenage Prince Harry's Dorm Room Poster of Her

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Aug. 29, 2018 12:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince Harry

Kirsty Wigglesworth-Pool/Getty Images

A teenage Prince Harry seemingly had a crush on Halle Berry!

Photos from the royal's dorm at boarding school Eton College have resurfaced online, showing a smiling Harry sitting in his room. Among the personal items shown in the photos, taken in May 2003, are a picture of his mother, the late Princess Diana, as well as a poster of actress Halle.

After seeing the photos of Harry's dorm posted on Twitter on Wednesday, the Oscar winner replied, "Ok #PrinceHarry, I see you! [rolling on the floor laughing emoji] #HalleBerryPosta @MissyElliott." Halle's tweet is a reference to a line in Missy Elliott's hit 2002 song "Work It," which says, "Don't I look like a Halle Berry poster?"

Read

Meghan Markle Wears Mini Dress as She Joins Prince Harry at Hamilton Gala Show

Prince Harry

Kirsty Wigglesworth-Pool/Getty Images

As his teenage photos began to resurface online on Wednesday, Harry was at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London with wife Meghan Markle. The couple was in attendance for a special gala performance of the Broadway musical Hamilton, benefiting Harry's Sentebale charity, which helps children with HIV in Africa. Pictures from the event show Harry and Meghan, wearing a $595 black Judith & Charles tuxedo mini dress, meeting with Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

This was the couple's first public appearance in about a month. Harry and Meghan were last spotted attending his friend Charlie van Straubenzee's wedding to Daisy Jenks in Surrey, England on Aug. 4, which also happened to be Meghan's 37th birthday.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Prince Harry , Halle Berry , Royals , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Tyler Henry, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Hollywood Medium

Tyler Henry Reveals Hollywood Medium Season 4 Will Be ''More Emotional Than Some Previous Ones''

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Pete Davidson's First Tattoo Was Inspired by Ariana Grande's Ex-Boyfriend

The Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

The Biggest Real Housewives Reunion Fights, From Feuding Sisters to Hair-Pulling and Everything in Between

Madhu Chopra, Denise Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Moms Are Dancing BFFs

Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer

Inside Chelsea Houska's Dramatic, Trying Journey From Teen Mom to Married Mother of Three

Meghan McCain, John McCain

Meghan McCain Cries During John McCain's Arizona Service

Chelsea Houska

Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.