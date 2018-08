Meghan Markle Wears Mini Dress as She Joins Prince Harry at Hamilton Gala Show

Meghan Markle continues to showcase her unique duchess style!

The 37-year-old former actress with Prince Harryattended a special gala performance of the popular Broadway musical Hamilton, benefiting his Sentebale charity, which helps children with HIV in Africa. Meghan wore a $595 black Judith & Charles tuxedo mini dress and matching pumps.

At the event, which was held at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were greeted by none other than Hamilton creator and original star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

This marks Meghan and Harry's first public appearance since they attended his friend's wedding on August 4.