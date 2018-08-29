10 Easy-to-Wear Accessories to Complete Any Fall Outfit

PrettyLittleThing
by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Aug. 29, 2018
Fall's basically here, and you couldn't be more excited because a new season equals new clothes.
We know, that sounds expensive, but there's good news here. You don't actually have to buy all new outfits, you just need to invest in a few accessories you can rotate in all season long. Let's say you have a sweater-and-jeans look. For a weekend off, a pair of trainers is the ideal footwear choice. If you're taking that same look to dinner, might we suggest a pair of sexy nude sock boots? We're telling you, your fresh fall wardrobe is all about a strong accessory game.
Here are 10 must-haves we're currently crushing on.
Sunnies are an everyday must-have, but that doesn't mean they have to be boring. Try these slightly dramatic ones on for size and we think you'll be pleasantly obsessed.
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK ACRYLIC CAT EYE SUNGLASSES, £8
You know that whole trainers-with-dresses craze that's happening right now? We're all about it. Our advice: Upgrade your footwear game by swapping in a style with chunky athletic soles.
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK CHUNKY CLEATED SOLE TRAINERS, £25
Our favorite '80s accessory is back and we're not the slightest bit upset about it. If you think about it, it's actually the easiest way to make a basic ponytail chic and it looks just as cute on your wrist, too!
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING GOLD CHAIN PRINT HAIR SCRUNCHIES, £4
Sock boots are a fall wardrobe necessity, especially in nude. They'll instantly dress up anything from a jeans-and-tee look to a two-piece set for the office.
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING ADDIE NUDE NEOPRENE POINTED SOCK BOOTS, £35
Going out for the evening? If you feel your look needs a little extra style, look no further than this fun, fuzzy bag.
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK MARABOU FEATHER CLUTCH BAG, £22
We love having a pair of hoop earrings handy because they are a small detail that can make any outfit look more polished. Did we mention they go with pretty much anything?
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING GOLD PLATED STERLING SILVER 100MM LARGE HOOP EARRINGS, £18
If you're in a hands-free mood, a chic, silky bum bag is our go-to. Just strap this purse alternative around your waist and you're ready for a concert, amusement park or any other on-the-go activity.
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING NAVY DOUBLE ZIP BUM BAG, £8
One sure-fire way to up the sexy factor? A pair of strappy black sandals. There's no wrong way to wear 'em so slip 'em on with literally any outfit.
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING CLOVER BLACK STRAP HEELED SANDALS, £20
You won't always need to wear a belt, but this detailed Western one will make you want to. Wrap it around a dress or belt it through your denim, either way!
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING KICHO SILVER ORNATE DOUBLE BUCKLE WESTERN BELT, £12
For days when you're feeling a little more low-key, grab a baseball cap. Not only does it help conceal a bad hair day, it adds a touch of style to any off-duty outfit. Win-win.
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING WHITE WOVEN BASEBALL CAP, £6
For even more fall wardrobe staples, go to PrettyLittleThing.com before it all sells out!
