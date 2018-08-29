10 Easy-to-Wear Accessories to Complete Any Fall Outfit

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Aug. 29, 2018 10:58 AM

by E! & PrettyLittleThing

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Branded: Pretty Little Thing

PrettyLittleThing

Fall's basically here, and you couldn't be more excited because a new season equals new clothes.

We know, that sounds expensive, but there's good news here. You don't actually have to buy all new outfits, you just need to invest in a few accessories you can rotate in all season long. Let's say you have a sweater-and-jeans look. For a weekend off, a pair of trainers is the ideal footwear choice. If you're taking that same look to dinner, might we suggest a pair of sexy nude sock boots? We're telling you, your fresh fall wardrobe is all about a strong accessory game.

Here are 10 must-haves we're currently crushing on.

Branded PLT: Accessories

Cat Eye Sunnies

Sunnies are an everyday must-have, but that doesn't mean they have to be boring. Try these slightly dramatic ones on for size and we think you'll be pleasantly obsessed. 

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK ACRYLIC CAT EYE SUNGLASSES, £8

Branded PLT: Accessories

Chunky Trainers

You know that whole trainers-with-dresses craze that's happening right now? We're all about it. Our advice: Upgrade your footwear game by swapping in a style with chunky athletic soles.  

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK CHUNKY CLEATED SOLE TRAINERS, £25

Branded PLT: Accessories

Scrunchie

Our favorite '80s accessory is back and we're not the slightest bit upset about it. If you think about it, it's actually the easiest way to make a basic ponytail chic and it looks just as cute on your wrist, too!

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING GOLD CHAIN PRINT HAIR SCRUNCHIES, £4

Article continues below

Branded PLT: Accessories

Nude Sock Boots

Sock boots are a fall wardrobe necessity, especially in nude. They'll instantly dress up anything from a jeans-and-tee look to a two-piece set for the office. 

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING ADDIE NUDE NEOPRENE POINTED SOCK BOOTS, £35

Branded PLT: Accessories

Feather Clutch Bag

Going out for the evening? If you feel your look needs a little extra style, look no further than this fun, fuzzy bag. 

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK MARABOU FEATHER CLUTCH BAG, £22

Branded PLT: Accessories

Hoop Earrings

We love having a pair of hoop earrings handy because they are a small detail that can make any outfit look more polished. Did we mention they go with pretty much anything? 

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING GOLD PLATED STERLING SILVER 100MM LARGE HOOP EARRINGS, £18

Article continues below

Branded PLT: Accessories

Bum Bag

If you're in a hands-free mood, a chic, silky bum bag is our go-to. Just strap this purse alternative around your waist and you're ready for a concert, amusement park or any other on-the-go activity. 

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING NAVY DOUBLE ZIP BUM BAG, £8

Branded PLT: Accessories

Black Strappy Sandals

One sure-fire way to up the sexy factor? A pair of strappy black sandals. There's no wrong way to wear 'em so slip 'em on with literally any outfit. 

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING CLOVER BLACK STRAP HEELED SANDALS, £20

Branded PLT: Accessories

Western Buckle Belt

You won't always need to wear a belt, but this detailed Western one will make you want to. Wrap it around a dress or belt it through your denim, either way! 

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING KICHO SILVER ORNATE DOUBLE BUCKLE WESTERN BELT, £12

Article continues below

Branded PLT: Accessories

White Baseball Cap

For days when you're feeling a little more low-key, grab a baseball cap. Not only does it help conceal a bad hair day, it adds a touch of style to any off-duty outfit. Win-win. 

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING WHITE WOVEN BASEBALL CAP, £6

For even more fall wardrobe staples, go to PrettyLittleThing.com before it all sells out!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Fashion , PrettyLittleThing
Latest News
Kylie Jenner x Adidas

Kylie Jenner Is a Part of the Adidas Family With Kendall Jenner and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kanye West Argues Wearing Small Sandals Is the "Japanese Way"

ESC: Nicole Richie

Why Nicole Richie Is Over Denim and What She's Wearing Instead

Nicole Richie Describes Her Home Style

ESC: Janet Jackson

Fashion Rewind: 15 Red Carpet Outfits From the Weekend You Can't Miss

OMG, Where Are Blake Lively's Pants?! -What the Fashion, Ep.16

Is Gigi Hadid's Selfie Basic AF?! -What the Fashion, Ep 19

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.