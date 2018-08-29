Jennifer Garner Hits the Red Carpet After Ben Affleck's Rehab Return

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Aug. 29, 2018 9:41 AM

Jennifer Garner

Phillip Faraone/WireImage

It was Jennifer Garner's night. 

The movie star hit the red—er—gray carpet in Los Angeles on Tuesday night in honor of her newest movie, Peppermint. The leading star stepped out with a smile in a black asymmetrical dress featuring a glamorous cape. Looking like a Hollywood superhero, perhaps Garner was channeling her newest character, Riley North, a fierce vigilante looking to avenge the deaths of her husband and daughter. 

After posing with her co-stars on the carpet, the mom of three screened the film with the rest of the premiere attendees before heading to the after-party. There, Garner hung out and chatted with people who worked on the project as guests celebrated the film and sipped on Casamigos Tequila cocktails.

"Jen was clearly in a great mood," a source described to E! News. The actress "was very busy giving everybody hugs who approached her. She seemed to have genuine excitement and friendships with people she talked to."

 

Jennifer Garner's Best Looks

Those friendships include one with her on-screen daughter, Cailey Fleming. According to the source, Garner and the young star broke out into choreographed dance at one point during the party. "It definitely looked like Jen has a special bond with the little girl," the insider noted. After the dance, Garner picked up Fleming for a big hug and carried her around for a few minutes.

Needless to say, Garner was having a great time. "She was always smiling and mingling around from one group to the next and appeared to really be enjoying her night out," the source said. 

The public appearance comes a week after she staged an intervention with ex Ben Affleckand drove him to rehab. A source told E! News last week that the Batman star, who has previously sought professional treatment for alcohol addiction, had been drinking since days earlier and knew he needed help. "He told Jen and was not resistant," the insider said. "He asked her to take him and she wanted to be there for him."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reach Divorce Settlement

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, 2014

Larry Busacca/VF14/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

"He was grateful that Jen was there for him again and did not fight it," another source explained to E! News. "It's extremely sad and disappointing that this has happened again, but she will continue to be there for him and not turn her back. She feels like she can't do that to her kids and that she wants him to be in their lives."

Since Affleck entered rehab, E! News has learned the Oscar winner "seems serious about living in for at least 30 days." Meanwhile, while he and Garner have settled their divorce three years after first announcing their split, they are waiting until the actor gets out of rehab to file the final settlement with the court.  

"The divorce is wrapped up but has not been signed off on. They are waiting for Ben to get out to do that," an insider said. "They both want to move on and end the financial negotiations and the custody discussions."

In the interim, the actress is being "supportive, but firm" with the father of their three children. 

"She wants him to be clean and healthy and will help him get there if he's committed," the source added. "She is glad he is in a safe place and getting the help he needs."

—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom

