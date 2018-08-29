U.S. Open Accused of Sexism After Alizé Cornet Is Penalized for Showing Bra

Tennis fans are accusing the U.S. Open of sexism after an umpire issued Alizé Cornet a penalty for taking her top off briefly on the court.

The 28-year-old French tennis star taken a mandatory heat break off the court and when she returned, she realized that she had put her top on backwards. She took it off and then put it on the right way, exposing her sports bra in the process. An umpire named Christian Rask deemed the incident inappropriate and issued her a penalty.

According to Women's Tennis Association rules, female players can only change their clothes off court, in a private location. Twitter users, including tennis star Andy Murray's mother Judy Murray, quickly pointed out that male tennis players often change shirts on the court.