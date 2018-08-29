Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and More Stars Attend the 2018 Venice Film Festival

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Aug. 29, 2018 8:41 AM

Ryan Gosling, Venice Film Festival

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The 2018 Venice Film Festival is finally here!

Hollywood's stars headed to Venice Lido in northern Italy to celebrate the 75th annual event.

Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy were just a few A-listers spotted on the red carpet. The Notebook actor and The Crown star attended a photocall for First Man—a new movie in which they play astronaut Neil Armstrong and his first wife Janet Shearon, respectively. They were joined by their fellow cast members, including Jason Clarke.

Gosling's former co-star Emma Stone was also in attendance. Hopefully, they'll have time to squeeze in a little La La Land reunion.

Still, these weren't the only A-listers there. Christoph Waltz, Naomi Watts and Guillermo Del Toro also walked the red carpet. The famous trio are just a few members of this year's jury.

The festival runs until Saturday, Sept. 8. So, there will plenty of opportunities for even more celebrity sightings. 

To see pictures of stars enjoying the festival, check out the gallery.

2018 Venice Film Festival: Star Sightings

We can't wait to see who arrives next!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

TAGS/ Venice Film Festival , Emma Stone , Ryan Gosling , Naomi Watts
