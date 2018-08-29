Remembering Michael Jackson's Very Complicated, Immeasurably Influential Life

How does one go about distilling the memory of a man once he's no longer here?

We eulogize, we mythologize, we grasp at ways to neatly and succinctly sum up a person's existence; what it meant to them, what it meant to us, what it meant to the world. They become the hero or the villain. We categorize them, we need it to be neat. It's just easier that way. But people in their truest forms are more complicated than that, their lives a jumbled confluence of contradictions, a melding of noble intentions and inherent flaws—the sinner and saint all wrapped up in one messy package.

And Michael Jackson's life just may have been the messiest.

As we celebrate what would've been the King of Pop's 60th birthday on August 29, nine years following his untimely death thanks to acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication at the hands of an enabling physician later convicted of involuntary manslaughter, one still wonders how best to consider him: the iconic, unparalleled performer or the complicated, tortured soul underneath? Can you have one without the other? And should you even want to try?