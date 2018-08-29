Blackmail, Leaked Tapes and Outbursts: Lethal Weapon's Clayne Crawford Breaks His Silence About Firing

Crawford said he looked to his family, who was there during his call with Roth, and said he could not apologize to Wayans because "he has made life miserable for me on this show." He said he felt like Warner Bros. and the powers that be at Lethal Weapon had already started moving forward with firing him and that if he apologized, they'd use that to justify firing him. The actor said he was aware of the tapes of him yelling at the first AD that were later released by Variety because he was being blackmailed with them for months anytime he had a problem with costar Damon Wayans.

Because Wayans wouldn't do table reads, Crawford said the cast and crew would find out what he would and wouldn't do on day of shooting. He gave an example of one instance where they were shooting in a church and Wayans, a Jehovah's Witness, said it was against his religion to enter the place of worship, so Crawford's shooting schedule would change dramatically. Crawford said he would complain about Wayans and anytime he went to complain he was told the tape of him yelling at the AD would come out and ruin his career. Variety reports Crawford's outbursts were also witnessed by children, which the actor called a "blatant f—king lie."