Kylie Jenner Says Her Abs Are "Making a Comeback" After Giving Birth

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Aug. 29, 2018 6:44 AM

Kylie Jenner is on her fitness grind—and seeing results. 

In the wake of giving birth to her first child, daughter Stormi, in February, the reality star decided to get into the gym to feel her best in her body. 

"I planned my first workout on Monday," the new mom said in a YouTube video back in early July. "I'm not even doing it to get in shape, even though after Stormi, I feel like people think that I like, bounce back super fast, which I guess I did and that I'm just, 'Oh, it's just, everything's so perfect,' and people like, can get the wrong idea on Instagram sometimes...especially at such a young age to see your body go through such a change and it is physically, mentally and emotionally a challenge."

As the star candidly elaborated at the time, "It was such a great pregnancy and birth and like, I'm so happy and I would have done the same thing over again but like, you know, my boobs are definitely like, three times the size, which bothers me...I have like, stretch marks on my boobs. I feel like, you know, my stomach isn't the same and my waist is the same and my butt's bigger and my thighs are bigger, like everything."

One of Jenner's goals was to gain her "core" back. "I feel like I have like, fake abs right now. It's just like, genetics, but I want like, real abs," she said. "I know I can have like a super fit body and just for my health, like, I want to do this and I want to feel good."

Well, it appears her goal is gradually coming to fruition. The makeup mogul shared a video of her bare stomach on social media on Tuesday, noting, "Abs making a comeback!!!!"

Her progress is a result of a regimen the star has been committed to this summer. As a source previously revealed to E! News, "Kylie has never been a fan of working out in the past, but has recently started a new routine and has been trying to be very consistent."

That routine included high intensity interval training and started out at one to two times a week. With her sisters (and fellow new mom) Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian both in town, "the girls often have a nanny or someone watch the triplets [Stormi, True, Chicago] in the morning so they can all workout," the source noted. Ultimately, working out turned into a "really fun family event in the mornings."

Plus, the star found inspiration in BFF Jordyn Woods, who has been committed to her own workout routine as of late.

As our source explained, "She saw how good Jordyn looks and feels, and wanted to feel the same."

