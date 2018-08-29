Sarah Hyland Dishes on Moving in With Wells Adams

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Aug. 29, 2018 6:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

It's been just a few weeks since Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams moved in together, and it looks like the two are stronger than ever.

"I think it's brought us closer," the Modern Family star said while attending Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event in West Hollywood on Tuesday. "I don't think it's been long enough to discover pet peeves in each other." 

In fact, the actress admitted she's even learned a thing or two about her Bachelor in Paradise bartender beau.

"He's more anal and cleaner than I am," she said. "So, it's great for me."

Adams announced he was relocating to Los Angeles last month during an episode of his podcast Your Favorite Thing. While the reality star said he wasn't concerned about living together, he admitted he was a little worried about how well his dog Carl and her dog Boo would get along. However, Hyland and her Instagram photo seemed to suggest that everyone is now one big happy family.

"The dogs are amazing," she said at the event.  "There's a little bit of a power struggle with Boo and Carl since they're both big dogs. But Boo is more of a dominant alpha personality where Carl is an alpha-sized dog.  But they're having fun finally playing, and it's really nice to see Boo finally play with a dog her own size."

Read

Sarah Hyland Greets Wells Adams With a Makeout Sesh After His Cross-Country Move to L.A.

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams

WENN

Hyland and Adams had been in a long-distance relationship ever since they started dating last fall. Now that they're finally together, the two can enjoy regular date nights. For instance, Hyland said the two spent some time in Carmel and Monterey, Calif. just last weekend.

"We brought a couple [of] wine glasses down to the beach and opened a mini wine bottle of rosé and just watched the sunset—even though it was really foggy and there was no sunset," she said. "But it was still nice, and it was beautiful beaches! I've never been up there."

Congratulations, you two!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sarah Hyland , The Bachelor , Bachelor in Paradise , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Stephen Amell, Arrow

Stephen Amell Earned Less Than His Co-Stars as Arrow's Leading Man

Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Jagger Ross

14 Times Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross' Kids Were Scene Stealers on Social Media!

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kanye West Argues Wearing Small Sandals Is the "Japanese Way"

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Reveals His Go-To 15-Minute Routine

Lea Michele

Inside Lea Michele's Best Year Yet: How the Glee Alum Finally Got Everything She Ever Wanted

ESC: Rebecca Kufrin

Becca Kufrin's Choice for the Next Bachelor Still Has a Special Place in Her Heart

ESC: Meghan Markle, Wedding

How You Can See Meghan Markle's Wedding Gown and Tiara in Person

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.