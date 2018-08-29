Black Lightning's Season 2 Poster Is Super Cool

If you can predict a season based on key art, season two of Black Lightning is going to be pretty awesome.

E! News has your first look at the season two poster, which has a kind of retro feel centered around Black Lighting/Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) himself.

He's joined by his family, Anissa (Nafessa Williams), Jennifer (China Anne McClain), Lynn (Christine Adams), and villain Tobias Whale (Marvin Jones III).

Season one ended with Tobias seemingly finding everything he needed to take down Black Lightning with help from Proctor's briefcase, so obviously there's that to deal with in season two, but the show's Comic-Con panel also revealed that Jefferson's family life would be weighing on him in the next season.