Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again's Young Bill, Harry and Sam Are BFFs IRL, Too!

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Aug. 28, 2018 6:07 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jeremy Irvine, Josh Dylan, Hugh Skinner, Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Universal Pictures

The boys are back together again.

Fresh off their hit movie Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! stars Jeremy Irvine, Josh Dylan and Hugh Skinner took off for a boys trip to the Shambala Festival in Northamptonshire, England. The Dynabros wore their finest '90s attire for the "Adventures in Utopia" themed event, which they made sure to document on their social media.

Dylan shared a "family photo" of himself and Hugh cuddling up with a hen, before the lads partied at the yearly music festival. And it seems the Mamma Mia stars got into the festival spirit by wearing cat ears and a bit of glitter.

Since starring together in the summer blockbuster, the actors have formed a solid friendship, as evident in their numerous Instagram photos together. In one of his many pictures with his co-stars, Irvine affectionately captions the moment: "Back with my boys."

Photos

Behind the Scenes of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Jeremy Irvine, Hugh Skinner, Josh Dylan

Jeremy Irvine/Instagram

The second film, which introduced new characters to the original cast, was like a family reunion for star Amanda Seyfried. "It was even more fun than the first one," the actress shared.

In the sequel, the young brits play the role of Bill, Harry and Sam back when the gentlemen first met the young Donna on the coast of the Greek island.

While these actors are still in the early days of their acting careers, they have built quite an impressive resume. Skinner has starred in hit films like Star Wars the Last Jedi and the British comedy series Fleabag, while this is Dylan's first blockbuster gig. On the other hand, Irvine has been acting for quite some time and has had acting gigs in films like War Horse and Great Expectations.

As good as those movies are, Mamma Mia 2 is one these boys will always remember.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Movies , Friends , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Aretha Franklin

Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill and More Set to Perform at Aretha Franklin's Memorial

Jordin Sparks

See Jordin Sparks' Birth Plan Take a Dramatic Turn in Upcoming Lifetime Special

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Reunite 1 Year After Announcing Split

Ed Sheeran, Cherry Seaborn

Inside Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn's Private Romance

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Variety Power of Women

Liam Hemsworth's Latest Prank on Miley Cyrus Is His Best Yet

Salma Hayek, François-Henri Pinault, 2018 Oscars, Couples

Salma Hayek's Husband Surprises Her With Vow Renewal On Island Getaway

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Avoid Run-In With Casper Smart

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.