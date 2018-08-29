Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Reveals His Go-To 15-Minute Routine

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Just in: It's actually easy to look like a princess. In fact, you only need 15 minutes to recreate Meghan Markle's signature look.
"It's about finding your inner beauty and your comfort zone," Daniel Martin, the makeup artist behind's the Duchess of Sussex's wedding beauty, told E! News. "With Meghan for the wedding, because she was an actress and she had those incredible red carpet moments, her wedding was her moment. Knowing her as long as I have, it was an easy job for me, because I was embracing her truest self."
We admit that embracing your true beauty through makeup sounds a bit cliché, but the Honest Beauty Creative Color Consultant (a.k.a. Jessica Alba's go-to expert and makeup artist) actually has methodology that makes your natural features shine. He shared them with us at the Tatcha Fall 2018 Preview in Los Angeles, California.
First, before the pro works on any client, he places a priority on "understanding what their favorite feature is and how they want to enhance that." If you're at home, that means looking in the mirror and taking note of the features that you love. Is it your eyes, lips, brows or even teeth?
For Meghan, it's her freckles. So, Daniel responds to this with "selective placement of foundation," in which foundation is applied like a spot treatment, then blended out.
"People with freckles tend to have a really balanced palette," he said. "If they have any redness, it's in the T-zone, around the nose, maybe some discoloration the eyes. It's about evening out those specific areas to blend in with the rest of the face. I tend to use a blending brush and I'll go in and buff out the undertone that I don't want. You want your neck and face to be even, and it's usually even but you may have some redness in the center of your face."
If your skin isn't on your list of favorite features and you prefer more coverage, the Hollywood beauty expert shared, "I like to use water-based foundations, so the [Tatcha The Silk Canvas Protective Primer] is extremely compatible, because once the water dissipates out of the foundation, the pigment literally locks onto the product. You won't have to touch up your makeup for the rest of the night."
According to Tatcha founder Vicky Tsai, using this product will also make you feel like a royal: "It's made out of three types of silk," she shared.
With BFFs Vicky and Daniel together, the beauty moguls came to the conclusion that you can in fact give yourself a princess glow in 15 minutes or less. Check out their go-to routine below!
Step 1: Cleanse and Polish
Daniel swears by Vicky's newest launch: the Tatcha Rice Polish. "I love doing the enzyme powder before makeup. It leaves an even canvas for me to apply makeup," he said.
Step 2: Essence
"It plumps the skin immediately," Vicky emphasized.
Step 3: Moisturizer
"To seal it all in," she continued."
Step 4: SPF
Step 5: Face Makeup
"Once you get your skin ritual down, your face will be so balanced, you may not want to put anything else on," Daniel admitted.
If you do, he suggests his spot-treating technique for foundation and a natural-appearing highlighter.
Step 6: Eyes
"You want to open your eyes," he recommended. But, opening your eyes can mean many different things. For most, he suggests a little eyeliner, mascara and highlighter in the inner corners. If you are using shadow, he told us, "Use your finger! I use my finger with a lot of eye shadows. By touching your eye, I can follow your natural definition."
This creates a natural, barely-there look.
Step 7: Lip
"Have a nice lip," he continued, sharing that anything from a balm to a lipstick works. "It dresses up your face."
Now, all you need is a tiara.