Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Reunite 1 Year After Announcing Split

We spy a pair of friendly exes!

It's been more than a year since Chris Pratt and Anna Faris surprised fans when they announced their separation after eight years of marriage.

But as the Hollywood stars continue to co-parent their son Jack, both mom and dad are proving to be on welcoming terms.

On Monday, the famous pair was spotted enjoying a morning stroll with their son in Santa Monica, Calif. And today, both mom and dad stepped out again for another walk.

Wearing denim jeans and a white scoop-neck T-shirt, Anna kept things casual when kick-starting her new day. As for Chris, he opted for shorts, a black button-down shirt and gray baseball cap.