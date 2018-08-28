Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Avoid Run-In With Casper Smart

It's a small world after all!

When Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez found themselves in Los Angeles Monday evening, the pair decided to enjoy a date night at Craig's in West Hollywood.

Wearing a blue track suit, bold-frame sunglasses and a white handbag, the World of Dance judge opted for a more casual look.

As for Alex, he went for a business casual style thanks to his beige pants, white button-down and sky blue sweater.

While it may seem like a typical night out in Los Angeles, a special diner just so happened to also be in attendance.

Photographers spotted Jennifer's ex Casper Smart arriving at the hot spot for a business dinner. According to an eyewitness, the "Dance Again" singer and her boyfriend left the restaurant through the back door just a few minutes after Casper arrived.