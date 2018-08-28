Carey Hart Responds to Critics After Exposing Son With Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease to Others

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Aug. 28, 2018 12:58 PM
Carey Hart is responding to critics who are questioning his recent Instagram post.
It all started Tuesday morning when the professional freestyle motocross competitor documented his day with a sick son.
"Wanna know how glamorous tour can be? Jameson has hand, foot, and mouth; and Willow has a 102 temp. Both kids laid up and mama @pink still has to push through and do shows," he shared with his 850,000 followers. "I had Jameson at breakfast yesterday and this vile woman at the table next to us kept staring at him with a s---ty look on her face."
Carey added, "I told her it was bed bugs. #NoRestForTheWicked #LifeInHotels."
As it turns out, some followers were concerned that a sick child was out near others. What came next was a discussion in the comments section that Carey couldn't ignore.
"I love following your feed for sure because you are very honest. But as a mom of 3 whose kids have had HFM a few times, I say that you made a mistake. HFM is super contagious and it's not fair to knowingly expose others…" one follower wrote. "Maybe the post should have been more to the tune of 'f—ked up and took J out when I thought it was a rash but it's actually contagious HFM."
Carey responded, "No, but you are welcome to unfollow."
Another user took issue with Carey and Pink in the comment section. "Sorry the kids are sick. My suggestion is to get some help to be with them so you can do your shows rested up and they can be taken care of," one commentator wrote. "I hope they feel better soon."
"Are you serious????" Carey responded. "You are what's wrong with this judgmental world."
He added in another comment, "What's your point? You think I let my kids eat off of other people's plates?"
While both kids are under the weather, life on the road during the Beautiful Trauma tour has had plenty of high moments as well.
Earlier this week, Pink documented several photos of her family exploring Australia. "#TourLife," she captioned the pictures that included planes, boats and even some bath time.
Get well soon, kids!
