BBMAK Reunites After 15 Years—and the Boy Band Is Going on Tour

BBMAK is back.

The boy band is making their official return to the concert stage after their split 15-years-ago. In an interview with People, singers Mark Barry, Christian Burns and Stephen McNally revealed their viral video from April made them seriously consider getting the band back together again. "We've seen some of the other bands come back and having a good time performing, and we missed it," the "Back Here" performers shared.

The guitarists added, "We had done some songs on our own and we thought, ‘We have some songs here.' It just felt like the right time to do it."

And when the men began writing again together for the first time in 15 years, it was "like we had never been away," according to Burns.