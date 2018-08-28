The Internet Can't Stop Staring at Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen's Wild Body Modifications

What in the world are they wearing?!

That's the question pop culture fans are asking after stars like Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Tan France took to Instagram this week and showcased a new accessory on their skin.

While followers couldn't stop staring at the "body modifications," we decided to do some digging and figure out what this new trend is all about. As it turns out, it's courtesy of a futuristic fashion brand called A. Human.

Founded by Simon Huck, the company is described as the first line featuring body modifications instead of clothes. In fact, A. Human will have a presence at New York Fashion Week early next month thanks to a theatrical art experience that features an entire collection of designs.

"Hey guys, I just spent the last 6 months creating something wilder and crazier than anything I've ever worked on before," Simon teased on Instagram. "The world hasn't seen something quite like this and I can't wait to share it with you. Get ready for the world of @ahuman."