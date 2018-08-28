This New American Horror Story: Apocalypse Photo of Emma Roberts Is Instantly Iconic

Not even death could keep Emma Roberts' Madison Montgomery down. American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy and Roberts both took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo of Roberts on set of American Horror Story: Apocalypse and it's an instant classic. There she is, amongst the "backyard bones" at American Horror Story's Murder House, looking as badass as ever. Why is she holding a feather duster? Who cares!

The new season features Roberts as her very meme-able American Horror Story: Coven character Madison Montgomery. Yes, the character did die in Coven, but she's a witch and it's the end of the world. Rules don't apply. And in case you were worried, there will be more meme-worthy moments for Roberts.