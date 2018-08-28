Mel B Addresses Rumors After Announcing Plan to Enter Rehab

"I do address a lot of those issues. But you know, no, I'm not an alcoholic. No, I'm not a sex addict," she continued on the show. "You know, I was with the same person for 10 years and that was quite a turmoil, very intense. That's all I can say about it. I'd like to say a lot more, but we're on this show—let's keep it P.C. But yeah, I address a lot of those issues [in the book] and I did kind of have to ease my pain...I do suffer a lot from PTSD."

As a result, the star has decided to enter a "proper therapy program" in the coming weeks, as she told The Sun.

"I've been working with a writer on my book, Brutally Honest, and it has been unbelievably traumatic reliving an emotionally abusive relationship and confronting so many massive issues in my life," she said in remarks issued to the newspaper. "I am being very honest about drinking to numb my pain, but that is just a way a lot of people mask what is really going on."

As her explanation continued, "Sometimes it is too hard to cope with all the emotions I feel. But the problem has never been about sex or alcohol—it is underneath all that." Mel B noted she has been at a "crisis point" and that she was recently diagnosed with PTSD.