Pete Davidson Is "Convinced" Ariana Grande Will Dump Him

"We didn't know another person could feel — or treat a person — like that," he tells Variety. Weeks into their relationship, Davidson decided to propose to Grande. "I didn't want to do something corny," he shares about his proposal. "We were in bed hanging, after watching a movie. I was like, 'Will you marry me?' It was really dope."

But he really wasn't sure if she would agree to marry him. "I'm still convinced she's blind or hit her head really hard," Davidson says. "Something is going to happen, and she's going to be like, 'What the f--k is this thing doing around?' For right now, it's rocking."

Grande and Davidson's relationship has received a lot of attention from fans and the press since it began in May. As a result, Davidson decided to take a break from social media.